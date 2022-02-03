Lourdes Leon shows off her curves in an edgy beige skirt

Lourdes Leon showed off her body in a stylish outfit, designed by Garmette. She shared the photo on her Instagram stories, showing her followers that she shares Madonna’s daring sense of style.
Lourdes Leon join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day suggestive campaign
From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna: Which celebrity baby announcements broke the internet?
Leon shared a selfie in front of the mirror, showing off her back and the cut of her skirt. She paired the outfit with a beige top and had her hair down with a bun on top, showing off its impressive length. She tied the outfit together with some hoop earrings and makeup that highlighted her eyes and lips.
Leon is one of the biggest names on the rise within the modeling industry, with her work being associated with a variety of notorious projects, most recently, Rihanna’s line of lingerie Savage X Fenty. The two posed together for the brand’s Valentine’s Day-themed campaign, titled “Love on the Edge.” The campaign feature a variety of lingerie items for men and women, all unisex, being one of the few brands that is gender and size-inclusive.
Aside from Leon and Rihanna, the campaign features models Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz,Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja, and Evan Leff.
Rihanna broke the internet earlier this week when she announced she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have known each other for years, going on tour together and collaborating on their music. In January 2020, rumors of a relationship between the two started appearing, with their relationship being confirmed in December of that year. The two have been private about their relationship, but now look happy to share their good news openly.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, to Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”