Lourdes Leon shows off her curves in an edgy beige skirt

Lourdes Leon showed off her body in a stylish outfit, designed by Garmette. She shared the photo on her Instagram stories, showing her followers that she shares Madonna’s daring sense of style.

©Lourdes Leon



Lourdes shared her daring look on her Instagram stories.

Leon shared a selfie in front of the mirror, showing off her back and the cut of her skirt. She paired the outfit with a beige top and had her hair down with a bun on top, showing off its impressive length. She tied the outfit together with some hoop earrings and makeup that highlighted her eyes and lips.

Leon is one of the biggest names on the rise within the modeling industry, with her work being associated with a variety of notorious projects, most recently, Rihanna’s line of lingerie Savage X Fenty. The two posed together for the brand’s Valentine’s Day-themed campaign, titled “Love on the Edge.” The campaign feature a variety of lingerie items for men and women, all unisex, being one of the few brands that is gender and size-inclusive.