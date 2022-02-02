Paris Jackson and her brothers attend opening night of ‘MJ: The Musical’

Paris Jackson and her brothers supported the legacy of their father, Michael Jackson, attending the premiere of MJ: The Musical, in New York City. Paris was wearing a gorgeous red wrap dress and red velvet boots.

©GettyImages



Prince and Paris at “MJ: The Musical” opening night.

On the red carpet, Paris was accompanied by her older brother Prince, 24, who sported a traditional suit and tie. The two smiled for the cameras, with the musical’s poster as a backdrop.

Paris’ makeup was warm and pronounced, supporting her look with the shades of brown adn red that made her dress pop and tied the whole outfit together.

©GettyImages



The two arrived together at the show’s premiere.

Their youngest brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as Blanket, 19, opted out of the red carpet but was seen with his siblings as they exited the theater. Michael Jackson shared Prince and Paris with his former wife Debbie Rowe. Blanket’s mother is unknown since Jackson used a surrogate.

MJ: The Musical follows Michael Jackson in 1992, during rehearsals for his “Dangerous” tour. The show is mostly focused on Jackson’s creative process, steering clear of any controversial topics and allegations, which appeared later on in his life. “We want this to be a musical that everyone can come to, regardless of how they feel about Michael Jackson, and they will leave with a better understanding of who he was as a human being,” said the book’s writer, Lynn Nottage, in an interview with The New York Times.