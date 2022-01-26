Madonna shares a rare photo with her father as they celebrate one of his dreams coming true

While we‘re used to seeing Madonna all cuddled up to her kids, we very rarely see the Queen of Pop with her own parents.

Her mother, Madonna Louise Fortin, sadly passed away in 1963, but we got to see the singer spend some quality time with her father, 90-year-old Silvio Ciccone, earlier this week.

The “Material Girl” singer told her fans that it has always been her dad’s dream to make wine and own a vineyard one day. Now, he gets to do just that with a winery plot in Michigan.

The Ciccone Vineyard and Winery, which was established in 1995, is run by Silvio and his wife Joan, along with Madonna’s half-siblings Mario and Paula, who have taken on the roles as Vineyard Manager and Wine Maker for the business.

Just last summer, Madonna’s whole family came out to the vineyard to celebrate her father’s milestone 90th birthday. At the time, the superstar was joined by five of her six children, with her eldest son, 21-year-old Rocco Ritchie, not in attendance.

The singer is also a mom to David Banda, 16, whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

On Tuesday, January 25, Madge posted photos from the trip, talking about how father “lived through many traumas” and called him “a survivor who worked hard for everything he had.”

