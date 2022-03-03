Madonna’s biopic: Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and more stars competing for the role in intense audition process

The top contenders for the coveted role of Madonna in her highly anticipated biopic has been officially revealed, and while there is still some uncertainty about which actress is getting closer to portraying the Queen of Pop, details about the intense audition have also been revealed.

Among the stars being considered to play Madonna, there is 26-year-old ‘Black Widow’ actress Florence Pugh, 28-year-old ‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner, 23-year-old ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ actress Emma Laid, ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie, and singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The competitors for the role are undeniably talented, however a close source to the casting director Carmen Cuba, revealed that there is an extremely demanding audition, and a “Madonna boot camp,” which includes choreography training lessons with Madonna’s team, and herself.

“You have to be able to do everything,” the source stated, as the actresses are also expected to do several readings and do singing auditions.

Madonna talked about the long awaited project during her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, explaining her decision and involvement in the biopic, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

Details about the events included on the scripts have yet to be revealed, however it was rumored that Madonna might include the portrayal of her successful 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

“It is my struggle as an artist … Trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman. And really just the journey, which has been happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad and ugly.” the superstar said, describing the upcoming film.