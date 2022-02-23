Julia Fox and Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey are friends and working on a secret project

Julia Fox and Anna Delvey are two viral sensations of 2022 and apparently, they are friends. Kanye West’s former muse and the fraudster are even working on a secret project together. But how did the friendship even come to be? Read everything we know about the duo below.
Delvey was first arresteded in 2017 and was found guilty of grand-larceny and theft charges and ordered to pay around $200,000. Netflix then paid the convicted scammer a reported $320,000 to adapt her life story which how the series Invented Anna came to be,per Insider.
At the start of February, Delvey wrote a piece for Insider about her time in jail and shared her thoughts on the show about her life and crimes. She is currently being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in New York where she is fighting against deportation to Germany. Per Elle, following its publication Fox reposted the article on her Instagram, calling her “my dear sis” adding that Delvey was ”killing it behind bars.” As for how the two met? Instagram.
Delvey told The New York Times, “We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’d a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random.” “I was answering people’s questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.” she explained.
After defending Fox against the media coverage about her she revealed, they are “working on a little something together.” While she said it’s coming “soon,” she left out the details.
Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series Invented Anna is now the most hours watched series for an English-Language series since Netflix revised ratings, per Deadline.