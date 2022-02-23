Julia Fox and Inventing Anna’s Anna Delvey are friends and working on a secret project

At the start of February, Delvey wrote a piece for Insider about her time in jail and shared her thoughts on the show about her life and crimes. She is currently being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in New York where she is fighting against deportation to Germany. Per Elle, following its publication Fox reposted the article on her Instagram, calling her “my dear sis” adding that Delvey was ”killing it behind bars.” As for how the two met? Instagram.

Delvey told The New York Times, “We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’d a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random.” “I was answering people’s questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.” she explained.

After defending Fox against the media coverage about her she revealed, they are “working on a little something together.” While she said it’s coming “soon,” she left out the details.