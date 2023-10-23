Julia Fox shows love for Princess Diana during her recent outing in London

Julia Fox continues to make headlines with her fashion ensembles. The 33-year-old actress was recently having the best time in London, while promoting her memoir ‘Down the Drain,’ and took a moment to enjoy the city and pay tribute to Princess Diana.

The author decided to wear a white midi skirt, paired with matching boots. However, it was her white corset top that stole the attention of online users, as it featured the face of the late Princess across the front. Julia completed the look with a white belt, a blue purse that featured The Union Flag, and a silver choker.

She also styled her hair in a half-up hairstyle with a white bow and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a pink lip. Julia continues to surprise everyone with her outfits, most recently wearing a dry cleaning bag as a dress during a night out in London, paired with off-white boots and a matching purse.

Julia’s fashion moments are not the only thing people are talking about, as she has made some revelations in her memoir, both from her personal life and professional career. She detailed her brief romantic relationship with Kanye West, declaring that she became overwhelmed, after spending time with the rapper and taking care of her 2-year-old son Valentino.

“My son has to be first. It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?” she says in the book. “Like, I’d have to change diapers and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff,” Julia added, referring to Kanye’s calls. “It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”