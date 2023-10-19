Julia Fox on dating Kanye West as a new mom: ‘I didn’t sign up to have two babies’

Julia Fox is sharing more tea about Kanye West now that she’s released her memoir, ‘Down the Drain.’ The artist and author sat down with Drew Barrymore Wednesday on her show, where she opened up about her relationship with West, describing it as overwhelming.

Fox and West made headline news when they began dating in January 2022 after his marriage with Kim Kardashian ended. But it became too much for Fox, who had just welcomed her first son, Valentino, in January 2021.

“My son has to be first. It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?” she told the host. “Ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time.”

The Uncut Gems star also described the “Gold Digger” singers’ love of phone calls. “I had my son, and then [Kanye would] wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers, and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable,” the 33-year-old continued. “I think I just realized very quickly it just wasn’t gonna be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first.”

In the memoir. Fox reveals that Ye chose what she wore. She shared a story at Carbone, where she says he called in one of her stylists in the middle of dinner because he didn’t like what she was wearing, per Vulture.





It’s an interesting story considering his “wife” Bianca Censori. Those stylists were her friends, Tammy and Liana, who she said continued working with Ye and began styling his next girlfriend. She ended their friendship, “I can’t accept that my friend of ten years would choose him over me … for clout.”

As for who his next girlfriend was, after Fox and before Censori, the rapper had a brief relationship with Chaney Jones.

West has not responded to any of the tea that Fox has been dishing. According to her, he hasn’t reached out either. On the October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fox shook her head and said, “No” when a fan asked if the 46-year-old, or his team reached out about the book.

