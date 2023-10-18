Scott Disick says Khloé Kardashian has all the characteristics of his ‘perfect girl’

Kardashian fans have always thought something is interesting going on between Kourtney Kardashians ex Scott Disick, and Khloé Kardashian. Their friendship has withstood the test of time, breakups, and drama, and they’ve always been there for each other. People have even hoped one day they would end up together.





While it could definitely be awkward dating your sister’s ex, especially when they share kids, the Kardashians have done weirder things. So a new clip of Disick basically calling Koko his dream girl has fans buzzing.

E! News shared an exclusive first look at the October 19 episode of The Kardashians, where momager Kris Jenner gets insight into his life. After Disick said he gets lonely “all the time” saying “I can’t live with just having my kids,” the 67-year-old asked him where he goes to meet women. “Strip clubs?” He responded.

She went on to ask him to describe what his perfect girl would like on paper. He quickly turned to Koko and asked, “How tall are you?” Koko couldn’t help but giggle and gush, “This guy.”







Disick continued, “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute.” “She’s got all the characteristics I want—that’s what I’m saying,” he added, which made the 29-year-old Good American founder give him a big hug.

“I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe,” Kris shared in the confessional. “Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he’s looking for.”

Disick who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney has been in a weird place after his August 2022 car accident that left him with back pain.

As noted by E! He revealed on an earlier episode of The Kardashians, “Since then, everything has changed in my life.” “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight,” he said, noting that it affected his sex life. “Now I can’t move,” he said. “So, I’m terrible.” Koko said it was the most unhealthiest she’d seen him, vowing to help motivate him to start physical therapy.