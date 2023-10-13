Kourtney Kardashian replies to those who criticize her pregnancy at 44

Kourtney Kardashian has some things to say to her critics. Following the announcement of her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, Kardashian has opened up about her experience and the people that criticize her decision to get pregnant at 44 years old.

Kardashian appeared in an interview with Vanity Fair Italia and addressed critics, her pregnancy and her relationship with Barker. "Those comments don't affect me," she said when asked about people who are against her having a child at 44. "To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God's plan?"

Kardashian claims that her and Barker were trying hard to conceive and it was only when they decided to stop trying that they managed to get pregnant. "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she said. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

Kourtney Kardashian’s new pregnancy

This marks Kardashian’s fourth pregnancy, following the birth of her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she had with Scott Disick. Still, despite having experience in pregnancies, Kardashian claims this one is different and even a little scary due to all of the restrictions she has. "Physically I feel great," she said. “I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!"

"It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying,” she said.