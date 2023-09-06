Kourtney Kardashian Barker ‘grateful’ after urgent life-saving fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing insight into her hospital visit last Friday. The 44-year-old had fans concerned when news broke that Travis Barker’s band Blink- 182, postponed tour dates due to an urgent family matter. On Saturday, she was photographed leaving the hospital, and today Kourtney opened up about the terrifying ordeal on Instagram, revealing she had to have urgent fetal surgery.

Kourtney shared a photo of Travis holding her hand, which was connected to an IV. She expressed gratitude for her “incredible doctors” saying they saved their baby’s life.

She went on to praise Travis and her mom, Kris Jenner. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The Lemme founder, who said she had three easy pregnancies in the past, said she “wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Thankfully, Kourtney explained she was able to walk out of the hospital, “with my baby boy in my tummy and safe.” After the experience, she said she has a whole new understanding and respect for pregnant moms, who have had to “fight” for their babies.

When is Kourtney due?

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at an LA show on June 26, 2023. She did not reveal how many months she was into her pregnancy, but there has been speculation she may be due in late September or early October.

She may have given a subtle clue last month on August 25, when she posted a gallery of fall photos with the caption, “One month.”

Kourtney and Travis Barker’s road to pregnancy

The married couple was very open about their desire and struggles to have children. In 2022, they tried IVF, but she stopped after it took a toll on her health. “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me,” she said on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

In the end, she decided to let destiny take its course. “So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be, it will happen” she said.

Travis shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While Kourtney shares her three children, sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.