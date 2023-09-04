Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker ‘feeling better’ after hospital visit

Kourtney Kardashian is thankfully feeling better after a brief visit to the hospital. The news came Friday, September 1st, thatTravis Barker’s iconic band Blink-182 postponed several of their European tour dates due to an “urgent family matter.” There were also reports that the 47 year-old drummer had posted from a “prayer room.”

Kourtney seems to have stayed the night in the hospital, as TMZ published photos Saturday reporting they left the LA-area hospital Saturday. The Lemme founder still appeared to be pregnant after speculation that maybe she had given birth.

A source to People in news reported Monday that the 44-year-old is back home now with her kids and Travis. Kourtney “is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” they told the outlet.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at an LA show on June 26, 2023. She did not reveal how many months she was into her pregnancy, but there has been speculation she may be due in late September or early October.

She may have given a subtle clue last month on August 25, when she posted a gallery of fall photos with the caption, “One month.”

Kourtney and Travis Barker’s road to pregnancy

The married couple was very open about their desire and struggles to have children. In 2022, they tried IVF, but she stopped after it took a toll on her health. “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me,” she said on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

In the end, she decided to let destiny take its course. “I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis,” she continued.

“So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby.”

Travis shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While Kourtney shares her three children, sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.