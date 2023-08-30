Undoubtedly, celebrities relish their summer moments, especially when in a paradise-like destination that offers the perfect blend of sunlight, sandy beaches, and the sea’s embrace. Such is the scenario for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who opted for Los Cabos as their retreat, where they indulged in a few blissful days on Mexican shores, aboard a lavish yacht showcasing their toned figures in their trendy tiny-bikinis. The models spent some days in Baja California Sur, celebrating their friend Justine Skye’s 28th birthday.

Justin Bieber’s and Bad Bunny’s girlfriends went on a girls-only getaway, leaving their well-known better halves behind. They enjoyed their luxe yacht, basking in the sun, taking refreshing swims, and toasting with Kendall’s signature tequila, 818.

Scroll below to see the best pics of their hot looks and fab holiday.