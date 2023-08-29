Is Kim Kardashian’s reflective bikini the hottest new trend this summer?

Kim Kardashian just added a new item to her summer wardrobe. The reality star and fashion icon, who recently attended an important event with Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria, seems to have set the start of a new trend after wearing a reflective bikini during her recent getaway, with many already rushing to buy the ensemble.

The businesswoman took to social media to showcase her new look, paired with what seemed to be a neon manicure and a pair of futuristic sunglasses. Kim can be seen glowing in the dark while relaxing. “You don’t need a flashlight when the power goes out,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You’re brighter than my future.”

Other online users are asking if her new bikini is part of a new collection of SKIMS, but Kim has yet to comment on the popularity of her reflective bathing suit. The star recently made headlines for a different bikini ensemble, which gave her fans a nostalgic feeling, as her latest photoshoot resembled her 2000s look.

The 42-year-old actress, who is preparing to make her TV debut in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming season of ‘American Horror Story,’ alongside Emma Roberts, organized an impromptu photoshoot while vacationing in Italy, showing off her incredible figure while wearing a gold bikini, styling her signature brunette hair in loose waves and showing her soft glam makeup look, which included bronze eyeshadow, and a pink lip.

“I MISS THIS KIMBERLY 2009 ERA,” a fan wrote, referring to her early moments in the popular show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ “Nite swim in Puglia,” she wrote on Instagram. “Armenian Barbie,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Hotter than ever.”