Lauren Sánchez, Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian were spotted at the star-studded ‘This is About Humanity’s’ (TIAH) 5th annual fundraising soirée in Los Angeles.

TIAH is an organization of allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. This year, Sánchez was honored for her donations and contribution to TIAH’s mission. Jeff Bezos was at her side and she recieved support from Longoria, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jordana Brewster, Renata Notni and Diego Boneta.

The annual event was held at Winkler’s house in Los Angeles. His daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis is one of TIAH’s. Elsa Marie Collins, her sister Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade and Winkler started TIAH in 2018.