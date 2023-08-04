Lauren Sanchez dazzles at her engagement party with Kris Jenner in attendance

Lauren Sanchez is “seeing double,” after what seems like her engagement party. It was reported yesterday that the Emmy award-winning journalist and Jeff Bezos celebrated Wednesday aboard his $500 million mega yacht. On Friday, Sanchez shared a gallery of photos where she is wearing two amazing looks. “Seeing double after the most magical evening,” she captioned the post. “Forever grateful.”

For her first look, Sanchez wore a shimmering two-piece set that made her sparkle. While aboard the yacht, she wore an all-white dress, posing happily with Bezos.

The third photo showed Sanchez and a group of ladies that may be a part of her bridal party. Kris Jenner, Veronica Smiley Grazer, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Sarah Staudinger, and Lydia Kives, all wore black robes, while Sanchez wore white. Her sister Elena Sanchez was not pictured, but Page Six reported that the extravagant event took place in Positano, Italy, so she may not have been able to make the trip.

Sanchez had the support of her son, Nikko Gonzalez, 22, who she shares with NFL star Tony Gonzalez. The handsome young man looked happy to be there celebrating his mom’s love with his girlfriend, Ginebra.

Who else was in attendance?

As for who was invited? It was very exclusive, with a source saying it was “intimate” with only a “small crowd.” Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were among those on the list. Photos published by the outlet show them smiling and looking happy.

Bill Gates, Paula Hurd

Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, and film and television producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman were also spotted.

Still no confirmation from the couple

Bezos and Sanchez have not confirmed their engagement publicly, but they are seemingly moving closer and closer to their wedding date. News broke in May that the former Amazon CEO proposed while they traveled aboard the yacht, visiting places like Mallorca, Spain, and Cannes, France.

Sanchez was first spotted with the giant rock on her finger aboard the boat, sparking engagement speculation. The 59-year-old billionaire got down on one knee with an estimated $2.5 Million ring as they sailed around the Mediterranean.