Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s blended family: Meet their seven kids

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been enjoying some romantic moments ahead of their new life as a married couple. The pair have been vacationing all around Europe, with news of their engagement announced in May, following nearly five years of dating.

Jeff Bezos and his son, Preston Bezos,

The media personality and the businessman both have children from previous relationships and while they prefer to keep their personal life private, they are known to do their best efforts at co-parenting, with Sanchez previously revealing to WSJ that their family life was like “the Brady Bunch,” adding that “on a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun.”

Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, three sons, and one daughter, whom the couple adopted from China. The pair divorced in 2019, and the billionaire explained that they had decided to call it quits amicably, and wanted to co-parent and support their kids. He wrote on Twitter at the time, that they “had such a great life together as a married couple,” and were looking forward to their next chapter “as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Malibu.

Sanchez has also talked about her previous relationship with her ex, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, as they share a son, Nikko Gonzalez, who is known to be in his early 20s. “I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married,’“ she said to The Wall Street Journal.

Lauren Sanchez and her kids Ella Whitesell and Evan Whitesell

She also has two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, who is executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings. The former couple married in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2019. They share 15-year-old Ella Whitesell and 16-year-old Evan Whitesell.