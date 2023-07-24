Lauren Sanchez swoons over new Jeff Bezos thirst trap

Lauren Sanchez is proud of her “hot” fiancé. In a new Instagram post, Sanchez shared a photo of Jeff Bezos in his bathing suit, looking tanned and built.

The photo shows Bezos climbing out of the water and stepping into his yacht. He’s wearing blackand white swim trunks and is looking away from the camera. “Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” she captioned the post. The post quickly racked up likes and comments from friends and followers. “Y’all are the cutest,” wrote Charissa Thompson. “Hahah you guys,” wrote October Gonzalez, tacking in some heart emojis.

Bezos shocked the world when in 2017 he showed off new muscles. According to the Daily Mail, Bezos’ fitness and health journey began that same year, after his company Amazon acquired Whole Foods. Bezos then trained with Wes Okerson, the personal trainer of stars like Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler, who devised a fitness regime that worked for Bezos.

For her part, Lauren Sanchez has long been in shape. She often shares her workouts on social media and her body as a result. She also works with Okerson.

“I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school. Wes Okerson said it was enough time. He was right,” she wrote in an Instagram post that showed her committing to a 15 minute workout that focused on her legs and upper body, providing plenty of cardio exercise in a short span of time.