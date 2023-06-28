Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos leave Sardinia on a speedboat

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos ended their Eurotrip in style. The pair was photographed aboard a stunning speedboat as they departed Sardinia, following some relaxing days spent on their yacht.

Photographers captured the two as they were departing Sardinia aboard a white and blue speedboat. Sanchez and Bezos were comfortably sitting at the front of the boat and talking while two crewmembers manned the ship behind them.

Sanchez and Bezos were later photographed at the airport. Sanchez appeared to be laughing as she got down from the car.

Some time later, the two were photographed holding hands as they made their way towards their plane.

Sanchez and Bezios got engaged in May of this year, and have been enjoying each other’s company since. The two have spent a lot of their time traveling aboard of Bezos’ yacht, called the Koru, which is a word that symbolizes new beginnings. This past New Year’s Day, Bezos shared an Instagram post of his family’s celebration and of Koru, writing, "The new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life.”

"The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."

The couple appears to be going through one of their happiest times and seems to be fully recharged to their return to the U.S. and get back to work.