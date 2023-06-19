Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are all smiles exploring the South of France hand in hand

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez continue their summer holiday in Europe, exploring different destinations and indulging in blissful moments. After unveiling their extravagant $500 million yacht in Mallorca, Spain, the power couple has now set their sights on the picturesque shores of southern France. Photos captured by the paparazzi show that the two are full of smiles and openly showing affection towards one another. Amidst these vacation moments, one thing that has caught everyone’s attention is the spectacular ring adorning the news anchor’s hand.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren stunned in bright orange summer dress

Last weekend, the Amazon founder and the Latina Powerhouse were seen arriving at the coastal town of Èze, and later having lunch at the famous La Chèvre d’Or hotel. During this outing, Lauren showcased her stunning figure in a bright and vibrant orange floor-length dress with a plunging V-neckline.

During this vacation, the couple appeared to have meet some close friends as they enjoyed a boat trip to the small village of Beaulieu. And while onboard the vessel, Lauren’s magnificent ring was visibly on her ring finger.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren showed off her engagement ring during this European summer vacation

The jewel making everyone curious is a solitaire ring with a large diamond, which, according to TMZ, is rumored to be an impressive 20 carats. The stone which shone brilliantly under the sun of the French Riviera needs no other stones to be alluring. The journalist seemed comfortable with this piece of jewelry, occasionally touching her hair and running her arm along the edge of the boat.

A day after this outing, the couple was spotted strolling through the port of Saint-Tropez, Côte d’Azur - holding hands. Lauren looked beautiful in a colorful strapless dress and flat sandals, while Jeff stayed true to his relaxed vacation style, wearing khaki pants and a patterned shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



La pareja no se soltó de la mano

The rumored engagement ring has become an open secret, although neither Jeff nor Lauren has publicly confirmed their engagement. The speculation gained momentum as Lauren has been spotted wearing a captivating diamond ring, further fueling the rumors.

Steven Stone, an English expert in jewelry and engagement rings, thoroughly examined the ring and revealed that it could be a round 20-carat diamond, estimated to be worth $3.5 million. “The engagement ring that Jeff Bezos gave to Lauren Sanchez features what appears to be a 20-carat diamond set in a platinum band,” shared Maxwell Stone with HOLA! USA via email.

©GrosbyGroup



En Cannes, Lauren ya había lucido su increíble sortija