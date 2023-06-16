Lauren Sánchez and Emily Ratajkowski set the summer trend in butterfly-print dresses

Summer is in full swing and it seems like butterfly-print dresses are all the rage! Lauren Sánchez recently wore a gorgeous green Mirae Paris dress with a butterfly pattern while on a date night with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, in Portofino, Italy.

Lauren is such a trend setter; therefore is not surprising that the exact dress is already sold out! Luckyly, Mirae Paris has a similar green dress for only $450 with a one-shouldered look and an asymmetrical, ruffled hem.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren Sánchez set the summer trend in butterfly-print dress

Lauren paired her dress with aviator sunglasses, diamond studs, a pendant necklace, and clear heels, showing off her white pedicure.

She completed the look with a red handbag and denim jacket to keep warm in case Jeff isn’t available to wrap his hands around her. The pair were seen enjoying dinner at the famous Ristorante Puny.

Jeff, Lauren and their kids have been spending time in Europe. On multiple occasions they have been captured sunbathing aboard Bezos’ $500 million megayacht.

Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of the brand. In 2022, she was seen rocking Lauren’s similar look as she ran errands at her New York home.

The model also loves the print, however she chose a different color and style. EmRata rocked the hot pink cowl neck style.