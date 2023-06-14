Lauren Sanchez is in full stepmom duties as she takes Jeff Bezos’ children shopping in Portofino

Lauren Sanchez is not your average mother; she’s a cool and chic mom and a stepmother too! Recently, the journalist and philanthropist was spotted shopping in the beautiful town of Portofino, Italy, in the company of her children and Jeff Bezos’ little ones.

During their delightful outing, Sanchez opted for a comfortable and stylish look, donning a long black maxi dress complemented with trendy shades, flat sandals, and a chic crossbody bag.

On a previous occasion, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée enjoyed a lovely dinner with their children, showcasing their deep love and commitment to becoming one big, happy family.

The newly engaged couple walked hand in hand along the charming streets of the Italian Riviera’s fishing village, exuding warmth and affection.

The couple savored an intimate family dinner at Ristorante Puny, a Ligurian restaurant adored by locals and celebrities alike. Bezos, aged 59, and Sanchez, aged 53, were undoubtedly thrilled to spend quality time with their loved ones in such a fantastic venue.