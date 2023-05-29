Lauren Sánchez shined at Cannes in trendy nude-colored lips

Over the past few days, Mexican journalist Lauren Sánchez graced multiple events at the Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by her fiancé, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. During her stay on the French Riviera, Lauren surprised everyone with a stunning array of makeup looks, highlighting flawless combinations of peachy, earthy and nude shades.

Buster Knight, the makeup artist behind Lauren’s Cannes, amazed us with a natural yet captivating style. “Peaches and cream complexion in Cannes,” Buster shared, referring to the peachy hues he used for eyeshadows and blush, along with a dewy complexion achieved with liquid foundations. To complete the look, the makeup artist applied the 700 Bare lipstick from Kylie Cosmetics, the beauty brand by Kylie Jenner.

The nude lip trend has become a favorite among makeup artists and beauty lovers. It brings emphasis to the eyes, adapts perfectly to any occasion or outfit, and allows for a fresh and sophisticated style for both day and night looks.

The main advantage of using nude lipsticks is that it enhances the lips‘ natural tone, providing a healthy and youthful appearance. Plus, its application is quick and simple, making it an ideal choice for those wanting a natural yet elegant look.

A good tip to achieve a nude lip makeup look is to remember that it’s essential to choose a shade that closely matches the natural color of your lips. Rosy, peach, and beige tones are usually the most popular choices.

©Launchmetrics spotlight



