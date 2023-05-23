Lauren Sánchez spotted with Jeff Bezos in bridal minidress and engagement ring

Lauren Sánchez is ready to walk down the aisle. The journalist is currently celebrating her engagement with Jeff Bezos in France, looking stunning in a white minidress, which featured pearl and crystal embellishments.

The stylish media personality looked chic walking hand in hand with her fiancé after having dinner at celebrity hotspot La Petite Maison. Lauren paired her outfit with crystal earrings, clear high heels, and a soft makeup look. She can also be seen wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be $3.5 million.

Jeff went for a classic and fresh outfit while on vacation, wearing a pair of khakis, a blue shirt, accessorized with a tan belt and white sneakers. The couple is spending quality time together, vacationing with Jeff’s sister Christine and her husband Steve Poore, and having the best time inside his $500 million yacht, amid the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The pair have been romantically involved since 2018, making their relationship official in 2019. Lauren and Jeff are now ready to take a new step in their romance, with the journalist being spotted with “what looks like a 20ct round cut diamond on a platinum band,” as detailed by Maxwell Stone to HOLA! USA.

“Considering Jeff is the world’s third richest man, the diamond is likely to be a D color - the most expensive and rarest diamond color grade, D color diamonds appear colorless both to the naked eye and under magnification,” he added. “It’s also likely to be VVS quality - despite having some inclusions, VVS quality diamonds are considered to have excellent clarity and are one step away from being internally flawless.”