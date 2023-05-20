Jeff Bezos drew inspiration from Lauren Sanchez for one part of his yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are thriving in Spain. Over the past week, the couple has been photographed aboard Bezos’ luxurious yacht, which is valued at 500 million dollars and appears to be the tallest sailing yacht in the world. One custom made detail that appears to have been inspired by Sanchez has captured the eye of the world.

The figure aboard the Koru

It looks like the front of the boat was accesorized with a wooden figure that looks very much like Sanchez. A photo of the figure demonstrates her resemblance to Sanchez, particularly in the hair shape and the face. Many believe the figure was custom made and was added as a romantic gesture of Bezos for his girlfriend of several years.

The wooden figure has the symbol of the ship’s name, which is called Koru, and is Māori for loop or coil. The word means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned in previous occasions.

The luxurious yacht

Bezos and Sanchez have been photographed over the course of the week making the most of the Spanish coast. While the pair were photographed alone, they were also accompanied by friends, who all fit comfortably in the enormous ship. They’ve been photographed enjoying themselves aboard the ship while also on the coast, enjoying meals and some of the local sights.

According to the website Boat International, the Koru has three towering masts, various decks and a swimming pool.