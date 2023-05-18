Lauren Sanchez wears a white beach dress in Ibiza with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are having a relaxing time in Spain. The couple has been photographed aboard their luxury yacht and was recently photographed docked in Ibiza, with Sanchez wearing a stunning white ensemble.

©GrosbyGroup



Bezos and Sanchez aboard the luxury yacht

Sanchez wore a white dress that seemed perfect for the beach, breezy and comfortable. She paired the look with sunglasses, white flats, and her hair styled in a ponytail. She was joined by Bezos and some friends as they docked in Ibiza to get some lunch.

Once docked, Sanchez walked off the boat with a friend, smiling and adding a jean jacket to her outfit to shield herself from the breeze.

©GrosbyGroup



Sanchez and a friend appeared to laugh at the strong breeze

Sanchez and Bezos are traveling aboard the Koru, a yacht that’s rumored to cost $500 million dollars. The Koru is believed to be one of the largest sailing yachts in the world, having all of the imaginable amenities. It appears Bezos first wanted to purchase the yacht in the year 2021.

While Bezos and Sanchez are constantly working on various businesses and projects, the two have had a busy year in terms of travel and attending some of the most coveted events in the country. Over the past month, they’ve been spotted in notorious events like Coachella in California and the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. The couple have been together since the year 2019, and appear to be doing better than ever.