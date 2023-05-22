Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly getting married after five years together

After failed marriages, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez found each other and are willing to prove that love always wins. The pair, who have been in a relationship for nearly five years, might be ready to take the next step as rumors of being engaged have emerged.

A close source to Amazon’s founder and the journalist revealed to Page Six that they would tie the knot and that the massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wears is from her engagement to Bezos.

The philanthropist, 53, and the billionaire, 59, have been in a romantic relationship since 2018.

Bezos seemed to be one hundred percent sure that the Latina was the love of his life, as he and Lauren were photographed aboard the businessman’s luxurious yacht, valued at 500 million dollars. The boat, reportedly the tallest sailing yacht in the world, has a custom-made detail that appears to have been inspired by Sanchez.

The yacht has a wooden figure that looks much like Sanchez, particularly in the hairstyle and facial features. The wooden figure has the symbol of the ship’s name, which is called Koru. The word means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned on previous occasions.

In January of this year, Sanchez spoke to The Wall Street Journal about her relationship with the billionaire for the first time. Jeff “is very funny. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said. “That laugh makes me laugh. When I first heard his laugh from him, I was like, Wow! What’s that?‘ Now I love it,” she admitted.

“He is so happy; he inspires me every day; he makes me a better person every day; he is the most loving human being I know,” she added.