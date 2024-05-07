Jennifer Lopez wants her kids to join her on tour: ‘We’ve been negotiating’

Jennifer Lopez is ready to go on tour this summer, and if she has it her way, she will have her mini-mes there. The singer, who shares 16-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with Marc Anthony, hopes she can convince them to join her for the fun.





©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez, Emme and Max in Los Angeles.

JLo stopped by Good Morning America on Monday, May 6, where she opened up about her upcoming This Is Me... Live tour which travels to Canada and the United States from June to August. The last time she was on tour was in 2019 for her It’s My Party Tour, in celebration of her 50th birthday.

The 54-year-old powerhouse says that she’s been “negotiating” with her twins about coming along. “I was like, ‘You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while,’” she said.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer said she thinks this is the last time they can have that opportunity. “I feel like this is the last time that I’ll get to do something like this with them,” she said. “They’re 16, and next time they’re going to be like, ‘No mom. No.’ So I’m going to use the last little bit of force I have to control them to be like, ‘You have to come for at least a little while.’ So hopefully, they’ll acquiesce to that.”

Lopez’s tour ends on August 17 after a two-night show in New York City at the famous Madison Square Garden. She said on the show that she was “excited.” “I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I’m excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It’s always a good time,” she continued.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Met Gala alone

JLo has been having some fun before heading out on tour. She has a movie, “Atlas” on the way, May 24, and yesterday, she dazzled at the Met Gala, where she was co-chair along with Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth.





Lopez looked stunning in a majestic crystal-encrusted sheer Maison Schiaparelli dress with butterfy wings in the front. While talking to La La Anthony for Vogue, Lopez explained the dress was made up of 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads.

The singer arrived on the red carpet alone without her husband, Ben Affleck. A source told PEOPLE, he was not there because of a scheduling conflict. The actor is currently filming The Accountant 2, in Los Angeles.

Bennifer has yet to attend the Met Gala carpet together. Last year, DailyMail reported he was not in attendance because he had work commitments he couldn’t get out of. In 2021, they shared a kiss inside but posed on the carpet alone. They were expected to show up in 2022 but were no-shows.