Ben Affleck has been a support system for Jennifer Garner following the death of her dad

Ben Affleck has been a great source of support for Jennifer Garner over the past month. Garner recently lost her father, William, who was 85 years old.

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in the year 2020

According to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck has been supporting Garner and their family over the past month. “He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad’s passing. It was the kids‘ grandfather and Ben and him always got along,” said a source. “He considered him family and always will.”

The source claims Affleck has been involved with Garner and her family over the past month, being there for them in any way he can.

Garner shared the news of her dad’s death on social media, where she shared some photos of the two together taken over the years and a lenghty message. “We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude,” she wrote.

Garner’s tribute for her father

In her message, Garner praised her dad’s gentleness and how he was a wonderful father figure to his daughters and grandchildren. “There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind,” she concluded her post.

The images she shared showed her dad alongside her family, and an adorable ad the two worked on with Capital One. “When I first started working with Capital One, my dad called and asked for the Jennifer Garner card,” she says in the ad. She revealed that her dad was so proud of her that he had to tell the banker that she was his middle daughter. At the end of the clip, her dad appears onscreen and says the bank’s iconic tagline, “What’s in your wallet?” prompting a laugh from Garner.