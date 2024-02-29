Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner laugh and smile as they celebrate Samuel’s birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are co-parenting champions. The former couple shares Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and their youngest Samuel, 12. While their divorce has been finalized since 2018, they often meet at Samuel’s school for important milestones, and paparazzi are always ready with their cameras.

This week, the actors were spotted at Samuel’s school for his 12th birthday. The 51-year-old proud mom brought baked goods to his school, and she and Ben celebrated with his class, according to GrosbyGroup.

The actors were spotted outside talking and laughing, proving you could be on great terms with your exes. Their healthy co-parenting relationship is probably something their children all appreciate.

Anytime Garner and Affleck are spotted together, fans go wild with what his wife, Jennifer Lopez, could be thinking. There have been reports in the past claiming she is “jealous” of his ex-wife.

However, she’s already made it clear she respects her husband and his duties as a parent. “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she told PEOPLE after reports ran wild that she was upset over his comments regarding Garner. Plus, the “Dear Ben,” singer knows how what it’s like to be a co-parent. She shares twins Max and Emme, with her ex husband Marc Anthony.

But Lopez has admitted that she still gets jealous when it comes to other women. She recently stopped by the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, where she played a game revealing if things resonate with who she was “then” vs “now.”

When Hoda Kotb asked if she “gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other,” she quickly put up the paddle that said, “Yes,” with a sassy look. “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me,” she said definitively.

“What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben? What would you do? You are standing right there,” Kotb followed up. “I am a lover, not a fighter,” Lopez said, “but, you know, I would let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”

Thankfully, Lopez doesn’t have to worry about Garner, who has privately been dating John Miller. A source told InTouch Garner is “relieved” that he is different from Ben. “They’re not into the power couple trend. They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books, and cooking,” the insider said. “They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded. Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy.”