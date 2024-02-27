Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper look happy in NYC amid reports things are “serious”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are still going strong! The couple has remained relatively private, but paparazzi have captured some of their day-to-day activities as a happy couple, and most recently, they spent a day together in New York City for a day of activities.

This week the couple was spotted enjoying breakfast at “Corner Bar” in Chinatown, New York City. They both looked cool and casual in sunglasses, with Cooper staying warm in sweats, a “Musicians of the NY Philharmonic” sweater he may have gotten when working on his movie, Maestro, and a beanie.

The model wore low-rise jeans, comfortable sneakers, a white cropped shirt, and a brown jacket, accessorising with a yellow handbag, with her hair clipped in an updo. After breakfast, they visited Hadid’s store, Guest in Residence Knitters. Hadid was later photographed carrying a shopping bag from the store.

Cooper, who is 49, and Hadid’s, 28, age gap have been a topic of discussion but one thing the couple has in common is parenthood. Hadid shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex, Zayn Malik, while the Hangover star shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex Irina Shayk, and things are getting serious.

A source told Entertainment Tonight they are talking about their future together and are excited about moving forward. “Gigi and Bradley’s relationship is serious, and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” they told the outlet.

“They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way,” they said, adding their families support the relationship, including his ex, Shayk.

The actor and model have been linked since early October. A source previously told the outlet, “Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy.” The insider said the former One Direction member’s “priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi.”