Is Gisele Bündchen living with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami?: ‘Deeply in love’

Gisele Bündchen seems to be moving on following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel has been living in Miami with her kids, and traveling to Brazil to spend quality time with her family. However, when it comes to her love life, she prefers to keep things away from the spotlight.

Reports about her new relationship with Joaquim Valente continue, as other sources have revealed more details about their romance, including what her ex thinks, and why their relationship possibly started “years ago.”

Another insider revealed to Page Six that the model and her jiu-jitsu instructor have been very supportive following the death of her mom. The pair have been spotted in Miami multiple times, and new reports indicate that they have spent “most nights” together at her home, leading many to think that they are living together.

“They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public,“ the source said. Gisele and Joaquim were recently photographed paddleboarding together in Miami, apart from going horseback riding and working out together.

“They’re deeply in love,” an insider said to the publication, adding that they were seen sharing an affectionate kiss on Valentine’s Day. “Valente is spending most nights at the supermodel’s Miami home as their romance heats up — and he has been her “rock” since her mom’s death, friends say,” Page Six reported.

He has also been spotted leaving Gisele’s home early in the morning, with the model previously sharing details about their friendship, which seemingly turned into a romance. “It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim,“ another source said to the publication.