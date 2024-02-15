Tom Brady shouts out his ‘Forever Valentines’ amid Irina Shayk romance

It’s Valentine’s Day, and celebrities are feeling the love. On February 14, stars will take to social media to share photos with their partners, gifts, romantic dates, and more to show the world who has their heart. After his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, Tom Brady has been linked romantically to Irina Shayk, but this year, he shouted out three other special people in his life - his children.

©Tom Brady





Taking to his Instagram story, Brady shared three photos with his 15 million followers. The first was a sweet photo of his three children hugging with smiles on their faces. The retired football star shares his eldest, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, with Bündchen. “I (heart emoji) My Forever Valentine’s,” he wrote over the sweet photo.

Brady went on to shout out each of his kids individually with precious photos in order of age. “Love you Jack,” he wrote for the 16-year-old, who has been following his footsteps with football and was on his high school team last year.

©Tom Brady





Next came a shoutout for Benjamin, whom he calls “Benny.” “..and you too Benny,” he wrote with a heart. The pic looked to be taken during one of the 14-year-old football games.

©Tom Brady





And last but not least came his shoutout for Vivian, who turned 11 in December. “And of course you Vivi,” he wrote. “HVD to you all.”



©Tom Brady





Is Brady also celebrating with Shayk?

Brady and Shayk were first linked in July 2023 and have kept a low profile. After dating for a few months, a source told Page Six their romance “fizzled out” in October 2023. But they were spotted again in December at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Art Basel party.

Their most recent sighting was last month in January in NYC on January 16, at a fancy French restaurant called Brasserie Fouquet’s New York. Brady paid for the dinner, and they walked out together, per TMZ.



If they are going strong, Shayk, whose ex-husband Bradley Cooper is now dating Gigi Hadid, likely isn’t upset she didn’t get a dedication post on his Instagram. The model has made it clear she wants to keep it private. Shayk told Elle Magazine in November, “I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal.”

We will have to wait and see if there are photos of them at a fancy Valentine’s dinner.