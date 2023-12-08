Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid’s friendship amid Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seem to continue their rumored romance. The model was recently spotted showing support for the actor in New York City while operating his new food truck ‘Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteak.’

The famous Hadid sister was not the only one showing support, apart from the multiple fans visiting the food truck and catching a glimpse of the Hollywood star, as his ex Irina Shayk was also seen visiting Bradley at a different time that day.

And while there have been multiple rumors indicating that Irina is not on good terms with Gigi amid the possible romantic relationship, a close source revealed to The Messenger that “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry.”

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out,“ the insider explained to the publication.

When it comes to the actor and the model co-parenting journey with their 6-year-old daughter Lea, the model recently said that they “always find a way” to make things work. During an interview with Elle, Irina said that Bradley is “the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

“We both take Lea everywhere with us,” she said. “She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama’s working out.‘ She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls.”