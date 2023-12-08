Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk stop by Bradley Cooper’s food truck

Bradley Cooper is a man of many talents. The actor, director, and writer, can now add restauranteur to his resume, having recently opened a cheesesteak food truck in New York city. Earlier this week, he was there for the truck’s opening, serving cheesesteaks, and was accompanied by two of the women in his life: Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid.

©GrosbyGroup



Bradley Cooper serving Cheesesteaks

Photos show all of them having fun and at the location, with Cooper manning one of the truck’s grills and preparing the sandwiches. In one photo he’s seen talking and laughing with Shayk, as he takes her order and she waits outside. She was accompanied by their daughter, Lea.

Another photo shows Hadid, taking a bite of what looks like a really great cheesesteak.

©GrosbyGroup



Cooper and Shayk

The food truck is called Danny & Coop’s and is a partnership between Cooper and Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia. The truck was located in the East Village. Each cheesesteak costs $10. “100% of the proceeds from today will be donated to help feed New Yorkers in need,” read a note on the menu.

“Good afternoon, bread heads,” said Cooper in the restaurant’s social media. “Come on down, get a cheesesteak!”

©GrosbyGroup



Gigi Hadid eating a cheesesteak

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship

Cooper and Hadid were first linked together in October, when they were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in New York. Since, they’ve been spotted on trips and on walks in the city. While they haven’t confirmed their relationship, sources claim the two are having fun and have bonded over the fact that they’re both parents.

"Her daughter will always come first," said an insider to PEOPLE. “She loves that Bradley is a dad, because he gets it. She finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past. They keep spending a lot of time together. They have dinner dates several times a week. It makes her happy.”