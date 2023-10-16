Taylor Swift lent her home to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for a romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seem to have gotten some help from a very famous friend for some privacy. A new report claims Taylor Swift lent her home to Hadid and Cooper, allowing them to get away from the city while enjoying some much needed privacy.

Swift and the Hadid sisters

“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends,” said a source to the Mirror. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.”

Swift’s home is located in Rhode Island, and has seven bedrooms. The place is very common amongst her friends, with Swift hosting various Fourth of July parties, including some that Hadid has attended. The 12,000-square-foot beach house is located on the highest point of the town and has fireplaces, a pool, and shoreline views.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship

Hadid and Cooper have been spotted out on multiple times over the past weeks. They‘ve been spotted together having dinners in New York and, on one occasion, carrying some light luggage as if traveling for a trip.

“They have a lot in common,” siad a source to US Weekly. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”