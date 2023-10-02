Natalia Bryant reveals the advice Gigi Hadid gave her before making her runway debut

Natalia Bryant’s dreams are coming true. The 20 year old model and daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant just had her runway debut in the fashion world’s biggest stage. Bryant was a part of Versace’s fashion show and got some advice from Gigi Hadid and other models in order to make the most of the moment, do her best work, and enjoy herself as much as possible.

©GettyImages



Natalia Bryant at the Versace show

Bryant worked with Vogue magazine and asked some of the models for on camera advice. While speaking to Gigi Hadid, the two revealed that they’d had the same conversation privately, with Hadid reminding her to stay in the moment when walking down the runway.

The clip showed Bryant wearing a black dress and Hadid wearing a lime green dress, with both getting ready for the show. “In the rehearsal they’re gonna tell you to walk fast. They’re gonna yell,” says Hadid while looking at the camera. “And I said to try to take in the moment. Just be in the moment.”

Bryant spoke with some other models, who shared various tips, including the fact that walking the runway is all about pace and is very much like driving a car, requiring you to make the necessary stops or accelerate depending on the situation. The clip concludes with Hadid and Bryant together again. “You’re gonna be great!” said Hadid.

Natalia’s modeling career

Natalia Bryant is the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. When she was 18 years old, she signed with IMG Models and has been working on her career since. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said in a statement shared by her agency. "I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."