Vanessa Bryant cheers on her daughter’s debut in Milan Fashion Week

Vanessa Bryant was proud of her daughter this past weekend. Natalia Bryant made her runway debut, featured on the catwalk on the Versace Spring 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Bryant at the Versace show

Vanessa shared various photos of her daughter and herself in Milan. She added some sweet and encouraging words, sharing how proud she is of her daughter and her accomplishments. “Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you,” she wrote. “Bellisima!” Another Instagram post showed her seated at the fashion show and smiling for the cameras. “Quick trip to Milano to cheer on my baby,” she wrote, adding the hashtag Proud Mommy.

For her part, Natalia seemed incredibly excited to be a part of Versace’s show, discussing the moment with Vogue magazine. “I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” she said.

Natalia shared a photo alongside Donatella Versace on Instagram, showing the two smiling at eachother after the Versace show. “This was such an incredible experience, I had the best time and felt so much love and support throughout it all,” she wrote.

While speaking with Vogue, she also discussed her mother and her fashion sense, which has inspired her own fashion style. “She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart,” she said. Natalia also said that Vanessa “encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things.”