Vanessa Bryant wishes her daughter Natalia a happy 20th birthday

Natalia Bryant is 20! The daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant is celebrating her birthday today, January 19th, and she has had a lot of love and dedication posts on the internet. Her mom, whose Instagram is currently private, shared a gallery of photos for her oldest daughter with the caption, “Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!! Welcome to your 20’s!!!!!! We love you so much baby!!!”

In her Instagram stories, Vanessa also reposted a sweet fan account that shared a gallery of images of the family when Kobe was still alive. One of the photos was of the legendary basketball player wearing his hospital ID bracelet from the day she was born at a game. “One day after Natalia was born, Kobe Bryant wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game (2003),” they wrote in the caption.

It’s been a busy couple of years for the young Capricorn. In February 2021, she signed with IMG models, one of the biggest agencies in the world. A few months later, she started her first fall semester at USC, and she has been juggling work and school since. Last year for Vogue’s #beautysecrets, she compared herself to Hannah Montana, saying she goes from a cool shoot to having to study.