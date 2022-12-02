Natalia Bryant reveals the jewelry she wears in honor of her dad Kobe Bryant

Natalia also wears a second necklace that is dedicated to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The organization, founded by Kobe and renamed in 2020 by Vanessa Bryant to honor him and Gianna Bryant, works to provide funding for underserved athletes. “I actually wear this medallion with me all the time,” she said. “It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true, and It’s a quote from my dad, and it’s something I live by.’”

Natalia is in her second year at the University of Southern California and in the middle of the midterms. She’s been busy managing life as a student, model, and celebrity, and compared herself to Hannah Montana saying she goes from a really cool shoot to having to study.

When the model finishes school, we will likely see her in Hollywood chasing big dreams. She told ET! At the Vanity Fair party, “yes, definitely,” when they asked if she wanted to get into Hollywood.