Natalia Bryant reveals the jewelry she wears in honor of her dad Kobe Bryant

Natalia Bryant recently shared her beauty secrets, along with a touching story behind the necklaces she wears dedicated to her late dad Kobe Bryant. The 19-year-old shared her guide to sensitive skin care with Vogue and showed the special “Slim” necklace revealing it was the nickname her dad gave her.
The video showed how outgoing and full of light Natalia is. “I wanna show you my necklaces” she sweetly says to the camera. “This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.’ That was my nickname growing up. All my jerseys said slim,” she said. Natalia described herself as “eensy weensy” saying she didn’t grow into the jerseys until she was older. “So my dad always called me ‘Slim,’” the model added.
Natalia also wears a second necklace that is dedicated to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The organization, founded by Kobe and renamed in 2020 by Vanessa Bryant to honor him and Gianna Bryant, works to provide funding for underserved athletes. “I actually wear this medallion with me all the time,” she said. “It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true, and It’s a quote from my dad, and it’s something I live by.’”
Natalia is in her second year at the University of Southern California and in the middle of the midterms. She’s been busy managing life as a student, model, and celebrity, and compared herself to Hannah Montana saying she goes from a really cool shoot to having to study.
When the model finishes school, we will likely see her in Hollywood chasing big dreams. She told ET! At the Vanity Fair party, “yes, definitely,” when they asked if she wanted to get into Hollywood.