The 2022 annual Baby2Baby Gala welcomed a parade of celebrities on Saturday, November 12, in Los Angeles, California. This year, the event presented Kim Kardashian with the “Giving Tree Award” for her long-time support of the charity.
For over a decade, Kardashian has been donating to and promoting the organization, so they can continue offering resources to impoverished kids.
Before accepting her award, A-listers appeared in a video montage in which everyone shared why Kim was worthy of the recognition.
Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Seacrest, Hillary Clinton, Kris Jenner, North West, and more shared sweet words with the reality tv personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist.
Tyler Perry then presented Kardashian. Kim also donated $1 million on behalf of SKIMS and the brand co-founders Emma and Jems Grede. Perry also donated $500k.
