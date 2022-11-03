Paris Hilton partners with Don Francisco to bring joy to Chilean kids in hospitals

Since 1978, Teletón Chile has been raising funds to help children with developmental disabilities (most commonly cerebral palsy) treated at Instituto de Rehabilitación Infantil (“Infant Rehabilitation Institute”). The unique annual charity event has raised over US$286 million during live events hosted by legendary television personality Mario Kreutzberger, best known as Don Francisco.

Each year celebrities from different countries support the cause and lend their support and talent to the event. This year, Paris Hilton joined the cause and helped Don Francisco to raise awareness. “ Had such a lovely day at @Teleton_Chile spending time with the children and @DonFranciscoTV,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

©GettyImages



Paris Hilton arrives at the Teleton Center to meet Chile’s TV showman Mario Kreutzberger (R), better known as Don Francisco, in Santiago, on November 2, 2022.

“So proud to raise awareness and shine a light on such an important cause.🙏 Made me so happy to see all the smiles and love in everyone’s eyes. 🥹 Thank you to the amazingly talented #TeletonBand for singing me that beautiful song and for all your drawings & pieces of art 🎨 🖼 🎁,” Hilton added. “I will cherish these memories forever.☺️ Thank you for all your kind words, you have no idea how much they mean.🥲 Big shout out to all the doctors, nurses and therapists. I admire and applaud you for the incredible work you do for these children. 👏 Thank you #Chile for the warm welcome and making my day so special. Love you all😍🇨🇱”

Paris Hilton’s trip to Chile comes amid her ongoing search for her missing dog Diamond Baby. The chihuahua went missing over a month ago and Paris is doing everything she can to find her beloved pup.

“I miss my diamond baby so much it hurts. I know she’s alive out there somewhere!” The hotel heiress wrote on social media, as it was believed that a workman left a side door open and Diamond wandered out of the property.