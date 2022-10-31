The Princess of Wales records message of support: ‘No one chooses to become an addict’

The Princess of Wales has shared a message of support for individuals who are “continuing to suffer” from addiction. On Sunday, Taking Action on Addiction—a national campaign that aims to reframe existing perceptions of addiction and build awareness of it—released a video message from the royal mom of three.

“Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality,” Catherine said as she sat on a couch in front of framed photos of her family.

“As patron of the Forward Trust, I have met many people who suffered from the effects of addiction,” she continued. “Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we’re not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.”

The Princess noted that “we as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

Catherine urged individuals to not let shame hold them back from getting help. “Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict,” the Princess said. “I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.” The royal concluded her message saying, “I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible.”

The Taking Action on Addiction campaign launched for the second year on Oct. 30, which is the first day of Addiction Awareness Week 2022. Catherine became patron of the Forward Trust in June 2021, one month after the charity formally merged with Action on Addiction. In a statement at the time, the Princess of Wales said, “I am delighted that The Forward Trust and Action on Addiction have taken this bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction. I have had the privilege of being Patron of Action on Addiction for 9 years, and have seen the work of The Forward Trust at HMP Send on several occasions.”

She added, “I am continually struck by the passion, expertise and commitment of the staff and volunteers, and indeed it was the conversations I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a major driving force in my ongoing work on early childhood. With the link between early childhood trauma and addiction later in life becoming more widely understood, it is more important than ever that we focus on these issues so that we can create a happier, healthier, more nurturing society.”