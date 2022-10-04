Paris Hilton hires seven pet mediums amid search for her missing dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton is exhausting all resources on the ongoing search for her missing dog Diamond Baby. The chihuahua went missing 20 days ago and Paris is doing everything she can to find her beloved pup.

“I miss my diamond baby so much it hurts. I know she’s alive out there somewhere!” The heiress wrote on social media, as it was believed that a workman left a side door open and Diamond wandered out of the property.

Now Paris has revealed that she even consulted with mediums to find out the location of her missing pet. “I have spoken to 7 credible pet mediums/communicators that all say she is alive & that someone has her. So that gives me hope. And at this point, Hope is the only thing getting through,” the entrepreneur said.

Paris recently posted a photo of Diamond Baby, revealing that she first thought of asking more than the original $10,000 reward but was advised not to, as it might be dangerous for her and the rest of her pets.

“I was about to raise price of reward to a crazy number but my security team said not to because that would put my other dogs & myself in danger as they might become targets for the sick creep that might try and kidnap them for reward,” she wrote.

Paris concluded by asking her fans and followers to “please keep an eye out for my little girl & if you know someone who has her, please have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward.”