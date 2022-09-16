Bad Bunny, Wisin, and Yandel donate a new home to Uvalde shooting survivor Mayah Zamora

His artist name might be Bad Bunny, but the Puerto Rican star has a good heart and ensures to impact those in need positively. The reggaeton singer helped a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor and her family with a gift that will change their lives forever.

The number one Latin singer in the world aided Mayah Zamora and her family after learning she lived nearby where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived. According to MLB, Mayah, who spent 66 days in a hospital due to her injuries, learned she lived blocks away from the gunman, something that made her feel uneasy and terrified to return home.

Through his Good Bunny Foundation, Bad Bunny, Wisin, and Yandel donated a new home to the Zamora family so they could start from scratch, far away from the pain of that tragic day that left nineteen students and two teachers dead and seventeen others wounded.

“We have secured the funding to build Mayah and her family a new home in a location where she feels safe and comfortable,” the Correa Family Foundation informed on an Instagram post. “We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future.”

In addition to the new home, the Puerto Rican musician and actor also hosted Mayah and her family at his September 9 concert in Dallas, Texas. Fuse TV revealed, “Bad Bunny and his team treated Mayah and her family to a private suite, dinner, and met backstage before his show.”