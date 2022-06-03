Kim Kardashian requested a temporary release of the father of one of the Uvalde shooting victims

Kim Kardashian uses her power and influence to help a prisoner who lost their child during the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The 41-year-old The Kardashians star took to social media to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a temporary release for Eli Torres so he could attend the funeral of his 10-year-old daughter, Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres.

Kardashian posted a school photo of Ellie alongside her plea, writing, “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.”

So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022

According to Kim, the family’s “requests have been denied”; however, she wishes “that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl,” because “Every parent deserves that right.”

As reported by The Houston Chronicle, Torres was informed that he had to watch the funeral service virtually. “The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her,” he told the outlet.

Torres’ Kentucky Representative Attia C. Scott wrote a letter on his behalf to President Joe Biden and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, asking for support.

Flowers and plush toys are seen at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 2, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school. Wakes and funerals for the 21 victims are scheduled throughout the week.

The Chronicle said that Torres and Ellie used to talk on the phone after school. WYMT informed that he is set to be released in 2033.

If you wish to help the victims‘ families, you can donate to the school district’s official account with First State Bank of Uvalde. The form of payment accepted are checks through the mail (payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”); Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com; Call 830-356-2273.