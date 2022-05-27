Meghan Markle lays flowers at memorial for victims of the Texas elementary school shooting

Meghan Markle stepped out in﻿ Uvalde, Texas on Thursday to visit a memorial for the victims of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting. The Duchess of Sussex w﻿as photographed dressed in jeans, a tee, baseball hat and sneakers as she laid flowers in front of one of the crosses at the makeshift memorial.

A spokesperson for Meghan told ABC News, “She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

©CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images





The Duchess, who is a mom to three-year-old Archie Harrison and nearly one-year-old Lilibet Diana, also donated food to a community center hosting a blood drive, according to BuzzFeed News. Meghan reportedly donated two crates filled with food, beverages and desserts.

“She was just really sweet,” a volunteer named Georjean Burnell told BuzzFeed News. “She just kind of walked in with her [security] crew and started putting ice waters in the bucket with us and laying out chips for the people who were needing snacks before and after donating.”

©CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images





Meghan’s visit to the grief-stricken community came two days after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following the mass shooting, Prince Albert of Monaco expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims in a message to President Joe Biden.

“Mr. President, It is with immense emotion and sadness that I learned about the horrific shooting that happened in an elementary school in Uvalde (Texas), in which nineteen young children and two teachers were killed,” the Prince said in his message to the president.

“In the name of my Family and of the people of Monaco, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims,” Albert added. “Please be assured, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in these such dramatic circumstances.”