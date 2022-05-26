Royal conveys condolences to the families of Texas school shooting victims

Prince Albert of Monaco has expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims of the Texas school shooting in a message to President Joe Biden. In the official dispatch addressed to the president of the United States, Albert wrote: “Mr. President, It is with immense emotion and sadness that I learned about the horrific shooting that happened in an elementary school in Uvalde (Texas), in which nineteen young children and two teachers were killed.”

“In the name of my Family and of the people of Monaco, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims,” Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s father continued. “Please be assured, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in these such dramatic circumstances.”

©Getty Images



Prince Albert sent a message to President Joe Biden following the tragedy in Texas

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy came less than two weeks after a mass shooting in Buffalo left ten dead.

In the president’s remarks on Tuesday, he said: “I had hoped, when I became President, I would not have to do this again. Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives. There’s a lot we don’t know yet, but there’s a lot we do know.”

The president, whose daughter Naomi died in 1972 and son Beau died in 2015, added, “There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same. And it’s a feeling shared by the siblings, and the grandparents, and their family members, and the community that’s left behind.”

President Biden asked the nation to pray, to give the “parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now.” He also declared that “it’s time to turn this pain into action.”

The president concluded his remarks saying, “May God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day. And may the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit, because they’re going to need a lot of help and a lot of our prayers.”