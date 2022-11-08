Natalia Bryant brings her big smile to the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards

Natalia Bryant is immersing in the fashion world one step at a time. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter signed a contract with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, November 7, 2022, the 19-year-old appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards.
Natalia wore a pink hooded dress paired with a small gold clutch and matching jewelry. She kept her hair slicked-back style and her big smile shining.
Natalia has always been passionate about fashion
Last year she told the modeling agency she always wanted to be a model. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model,” she said. “There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”
Her biggest fashion inspiration
According to Natalia, her mom, Vanessa Bryant, gives her style tips. “I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country,” she said. “You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere.”
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos
Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to her trial against the Los Angeles County
Vanessa Bryant plans to donate the $16 million lawsuit winning to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation
She is studying film at USC
Natalia Bryant is enrolled at the University of Southern California. In addition to modeling, she has been busy managing life as a student and celebrity, and when she finishes school, it’s likely we will see her in Hollywood chasing big dreams. Earlier this month, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she talked to Entertainment Tonight and was all smiles talking about her life and Hollywood dreams.
According to Natalia, the whole first year flew by “so fast,” and was more than everything she expected. “I just love everyone that I’ve met,” she said. When asked if the night made her want to get into Hollywood, Natalia’s face lit up with a huge smile as she said impassioned, “yes, definitely.”
“I mean honestly I just love everyone here,” the young adult added. While the industry will likely welcome Natalia with big arms, she’s finishing school and even said she had to go to class at 9 am after the party.