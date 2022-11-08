Natalia Bryant brings her big smile to the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards

Natalia Bryant is immersing in the fashion world one step at a time. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter signed a contract with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, November 7, 2022, the 19-year-old appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards.

Natalia wore a pink hooded dress paired with a small gold clutch and matching jewelry. She kept her hair slicked-back style and her big smile shining.

©GettyImages



Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

Natalia has always been passionate about fashion

Last year she told the modeling agency she always wanted to be a model. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model,” she said. “There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Her biggest fashion inspiration

According to Natalia, her mom, Vanessa Bryant, gives her style tips. “I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country,” she said. “You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere.”