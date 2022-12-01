Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their kids support the athlete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, took to social media to share how the family at the FIFA World Cup. The proud mom posted an adorable snap alongside the couple’s sons, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, from the stands while they watched Argentina win Poland 2-0.

Although the win comes thanks to the goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, Messi, the team captain, guided his team to secure the necessary qualification and become the last 16 teams of the FIFA World Cup in Group C.

©GettyImages



Julian Alvarez of Argentina and Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrate during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

During previous games in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi scored two goals. One from 25 yards in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Although the Argentine sports sensation and Paris Saint-Germain attacker is highly passionate about soccer, he told TyC Sports that every time he is on the field, he has his family in mind.

“After winning the Copa América, I thought about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife,” he said.