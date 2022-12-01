Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their kids support the athlete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, took to social media to share how the family at the FIFA World Cup. The proud mom posted an adorable snap alongside the couple’s sons, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, from the stands while they watched Argentina win Poland 2-0.
Although the win comes thanks to the goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, Messi, the team captain, guided his team to secure the necessary qualification and become the last 16 teams of the FIFA World Cup in Group C.
During previous games in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi scored two goals. One from 25 yards in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.
Although the Argentine sports sensation and Paris Saint-Germain attacker is highly passionate about soccer, he told TyC Sports that every time he is on the field, he has his family in mind.
“After winning the Copa América, I thought about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife,” he said.
After the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Messi might hang his white and blue t-shirt, as he is, to date, the oldest player in FIFA World Cup to make history since 1966.
According to Opta (via PSGTalk), the 35-year-old forward matched the late Diego Maradona’s stats.
The MVP for his team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Messi is considered one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s best players. Besides his two goals, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner encourages his team to make the right decisions in split seconds during the tournaments.