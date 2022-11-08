Leo Messi & Antonella Roccuzzo celebrate their son’s 10th birthday

Leo Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are celebrating the birth of their eldest son, Thiago.

The parents organized a soccer themed birthday party, with the place decorated in white and light blue, representing the colors of the Argentinean flag. Thiagowas celebrating his 10th birthday and wore an Argentinean jersey with the number ‘10’ on it, a call out to the day and his dad.

Roccuzzo shared some photos on her Instagram, including a photo of herself, Messi and Thiago, standing in front of the birthday decorations. The second photo shows Thiago and his brothers, Mateo and Ciro, all wearing matching Argentina jerseys. “Thiago 10,” wrote Roccuzzo in Spanish. “It’s so beautiful to see you this happy.”

Roccuzzo’s previous post also celebrates Thiago. The photo shows her son looking straight at the camera and wearing an Adidas outfit. “Thiagui. Happy birthday my love. 10 years ago you arrived to show us what unconditional love is, always kind and sweet to everyone. Happy birthday, Thiagui, you’ll always be my baby.”

Thiago’s soccer party was a perfect sendoff for Messi, who’s getting ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This cup marks Messi’s last, with him announcing the conclusion of his international career.